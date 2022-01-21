Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
FreeportMcMoRan FCX: This company that engages in mineral exploration and development has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
FreeportMcMoRan’s shares gained 12.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest’s shares gained 0.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT: This provider of a broad range of transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ shares gained 3.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
