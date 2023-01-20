Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

NeuBase’s shares gained 28.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG: This pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Portage’s shares gained 1.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Nomad Foods Limited NOMD: This frozen food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Nomad’s shares gained 30.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

