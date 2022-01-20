Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

Westlake Chemical WLK: This vertically integrated international producer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical’s shares gained 5.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gerdau GGB: This largest long steel producer in Latin America has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 90 days.

Gerdau’s shares gained 13.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

