Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME: This operator of online music entertainment platforms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Quote

Tencent’s shares gained 115.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR price | Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Quote

AXA SA AXAHY: This banking and insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Axa Sa Price and Consensus

Axa Sa price-consensus-chart | Axa Sa Quote

AXA’s shares gained 28.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Axa Sa Price

Axa Sa price | Axa Sa Quote

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ASR: This company which operates, maintains, and develops airports has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Tenaris’ shares gained 27% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axa Sa (AXAHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.