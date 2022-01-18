Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

Baxter International BAX: This global medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Baxter International’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ford Motor F: This company that designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor’s shares gained 63.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Eldorado Gold EGO: This gold producing and exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.