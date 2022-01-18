Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:
Baxter International BAX: This global medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Baxter International Inc. Price and Consensus
Baxter International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baxter International Inc. Quote
Baxter International’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Baxter International Inc. Price
Baxter International Inc. price | Baxter International Inc. Quote
Ford Motor F: This company that designs, manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus
Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote
Ford Motor’s shares gained 63.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ford Motor Company Price
Ford Motor Company price | Ford Motor Company Quote
Eldorado Gold EGO: This gold producing and exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote
Eldorado Gold’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Eldorado Gold Corporation Price
Eldorado Gold Corporation price | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?
From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.See Stocks Now >>
Click to get this free report
Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report
Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.