Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 17th

January 17, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM: This cellulose specialty products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Price and Consensus

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Price and Consensus

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Quote

Rayonier’s shares gained 93.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Scoreof A.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Price

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Price

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. price | Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Quote

Anheuser-BuschInBev SA/NV BUD: This maker of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

AnheuserBusch InBev SANV Price and Consensus

AnheuserBusch InBev SANV Price and Consensus

AnheuserBusch InBev SANV price-consensus-chart | AnheuserBusch InBev SANV Quote

Anheuser-Busch’s shares gained 29.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AnheuserBusch InBev SANV Price

AnheuserBusch InBev SANV Price

AnheuserBusch InBev SANV price | AnheuserBusch InBev SANV Quote

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Kala’s shares gained 46.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AnheuserBusch InBev SANV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BUD
RYAM
KALA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.