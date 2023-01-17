Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM: This cellulose specialty products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Rayonier’s shares gained 93.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Scoreof A.
Anheuser-BuschInBev SA/NV BUD: This maker of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Anheuser-Busch’s shares gained 29.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Kala’s shares gained 46.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
