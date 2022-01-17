Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Ford Motor F: This company that manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Ford Motor’s shares gained 61.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ford Motor Company Price

Ford Motor Company price | Ford Motor Company Quote

Goodyear GT: This one of the largest tire manufacturing companies in the world has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price and Consensus

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company price-consensus-chart | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Quote

Goodyear’s shares gained 26.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company price | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Quote

Axis Capital Holdings AXS: This Bermuda-based holding company for the AXIS group of companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

Axis Capital’s shares gained 10.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

