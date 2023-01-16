Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI: This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days.

DoubleDown’s shares gained 5.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Scoreof B.

Okta, Inc. OKTA: This company that provides identity solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

Okta’s shares gained 34% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Euronav NV EURN: This crude oil transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Euronav’s shares gained 16.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

