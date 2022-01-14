Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:
Albertsons Companies ACI: This company that provides retail food products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Albertsons’ shares gained 8.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Bank of New York Mellon BK: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Bank of New York Mellon’s shares gained 11.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive GPI: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 13.7% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
