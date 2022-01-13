Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities’ shares gained 24.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of +0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. EQH: This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Equitable Holdings' shares gained 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource's shares gained 2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

