Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote
Preferred Apartment Communities’ shares gained 24.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of +0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. price | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote
Equitable Holdings, Inc. EQH: This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Equitable Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Equitable Holdings, Inc. Quote
Equitable Holdings' shares gained 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Price
Equitable Holdings, Inc. price | Equitable Holdings, Inc. Quote
Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
Builders FirstSource's shares gained 2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
