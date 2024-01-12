Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:
Air France-KLM SA AFLYY: This airline company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Air France-KLM’s shares gained 11.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alico, Inc. ALCO: This agribusiness and land management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Alico’s shares gained 13.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Assurant, Inc. AIZ: This company that provides insurance to lifestyle and housing segments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Assurant’s shares gained 12.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
