Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Air France-KLM SA AFLYY: This airline company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Air France-KLM’s shares gained 11.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alico, Inc. ALCO: This agribusiness and land management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Alico’s shares gained 13.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Assurant, Inc. AIZ: This company that provides insurance to lifestyle and housing segments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Assurant’s shares gained 12.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

