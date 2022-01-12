Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Exxon Mobil XOM: This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Exxon Mobil’s shares gained 16.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price

Exxon Mobil Corporation price | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Albemarle ALB: This specialty chemicals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Albemarle Corporation Price and Consensus

Albemarle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Albemarle Corporation Quote

Albemarle’s shares gained 10.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Albemarle Corporation Price

Albemarle Corporation price | Albemarle Corporation Quote

STMicroelectronics STM: This global independent semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus

STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

STMicroelectronics’ shares gained 20.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price

STMicroelectronics N.V. price | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.