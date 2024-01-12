Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 11th (Revised)

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

ADMA’s shares gained 55.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Arcutis’ shares gained 101% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on January 11, 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)

