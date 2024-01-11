Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

ADMA’s shares gained 55.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Arcutis’ shares gained 101% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Phreesia, Inc. PHR: This company that provides a SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Phreesia’s shares gained 41% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

