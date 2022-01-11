Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Comerica CMA: This banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Comerica’s shares gained 16.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Charles Schwab SCHW: This savings and loan holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

The Charles Schwab’s shares gained 19.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Duck Creek Technologies DCT: This provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Duck Creek Technologies’ shares gained 3.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

