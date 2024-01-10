Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Immunocore’s shares gained 52% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Catalyst’s shares gained 17.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

AmpriusTechnologies, Inc. AMPX: This ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amprius Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amprius Technologies, Inc. Quote

Amprius’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. Price

Amprius Technologies, Inc. price | Amprius Technologies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.