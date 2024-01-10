Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
Immunocore’s shares gained 52% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Catalyst’s shares gained 17.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
AmpriusTechnologies, Inc. AMPX: This ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Amprius Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amprius Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amprius Technologies, Inc. Quote
Amprius’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Amprius Technologies, Inc. Price
Amprius Technologies, Inc. price | Amprius Technologies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.