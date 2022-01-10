Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Quote

Metropolitan Bank’s shares gained 29.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Price

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. price | Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Quote

Resources Connection RGP: This multinational professional services firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resources Connection, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote

Resources Connection’s shares gained 12.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Resources Connection, Inc. Price

Resources Connection, Inc. price | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote

Accenture plc ACN: This professional services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Accenture PLC Price and Consensus

Accenture PLC price-consensus-chart | Accenture PLC Quote

Accenture’s shares gained 13.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.