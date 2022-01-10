Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Metropolitan Bank’s shares gained 29.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Resources Connection RGP: This multinational professional services firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Resources Connection’s shares gained 12.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Accenture plc ACN: This professional services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Accenture’s shares gained 13.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

