Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Cavco Industries CVCO: This company that designs and produces factory-built housing products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.2% over the last 60 days.

Cavco Industries’ shares gained 1.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ameriprise Financial AMP: This company that provides various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial’s shares gained 3.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Teck Resources TECK: This diversified resource company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

Teck Resources’ shares gained 30.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

