Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:

SM Energy SM: This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ConocoPhillips COP: This company primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips’ shares gained 14.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ralph Lauren RL: This major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren’s shares gained 3.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

