Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7:

Meta Platforms, Inc. META: This company which provides social media platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Meta Platforms' shares gained 42.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Superconductor Corporation AMSC: This megawatt-scale power solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

American Superconductor Corporation's shares gained 30.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Clorox Company CLX: This consumer and professional products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company's shares gained 17.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

