Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
Civitas Resources CIVI: This carbon neutral oil & gas producer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Civitas Resources’ shares gained 4.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capri Holdings CPRI: This company that provides women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Capri Holdings’ shares gained 11.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade’s shares gained 10.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
