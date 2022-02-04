Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:
First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
First Financial Bancorp’s shares gained 10.3% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PulteGroup PHM: This company that engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup’s shares gained 4.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
GATX GATX: This railcar leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
GATX’s shares gained 0.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
