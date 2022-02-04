Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp’s shares gained 10.3% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PulteGroup PHM: This company that engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup’s shares gained 4.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

GATX GATX: This railcar leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

GATX’s shares gained 0.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


