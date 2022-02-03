Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

Ameriprise Financial AMP: This company that provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial’s shares gained 22.6% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bunge Limited BG: This integrated global agribusiness and food company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Bunge Limited’s shares gained 33.7% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Towne Bank TOWN: This company that provides retail and commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Towne Bank’s shares gained 5.7% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

