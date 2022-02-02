Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

PetroChina PTR: This largest integrated oil company in China has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina’s shares gained 9.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chevron CVX: This one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Chevron’s shares gained 19.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

UMB Financial UMBF: This company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

UMB Financials’ shares gained 9.5% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

