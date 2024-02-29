Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 29:

Ultrapar Participações S.A. UGP: This energy and infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Ultrapar Participações' shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Employers Holdings, Inc. EIG: This property and casualty insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Employers Holdings' shares gained 19.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF: This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

AMERISAFE's shares gained 7.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

