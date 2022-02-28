Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

Newmark Group NMRK: This commercial real estate advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group’s shares gained 8.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL: This company that operates as a global logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions' shares gained 21.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500's decline of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Photronics PLAB: This leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics’ shares gained 38.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

