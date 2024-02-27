Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27:

CI Financial Corp. CIXXF: This asset management holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial's shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC: This company that supplies infrastructure equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

SPX Technologies' shares gained 29.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. AMK: This company which provides wealth management and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

AssetMark Financial Holdings' shares gained 32.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

