Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:

LouisianaPacific LPX: This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific’s shares gained 2.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allegheny Technologies ATI: This diversified specialty materials producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.6% over the last 60 days.

Allegheny Technologies’ shares gained 24.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tesla TSLA: This EV maker that has evolved into a dynamic technology innovator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Tesla’s shares gained 14.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

