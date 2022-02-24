Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

Alcoa AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.8% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa’s shares gained 49.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Trinseo TSE: This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo’s shares gained 0.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AdvanSix ASIX: This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix’s shares gained 0.9% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

