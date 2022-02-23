Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Tenaris TS: This leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Tenaris’ shares gained 8.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Braskem BAK: This largest petrochemical operator in Latin America has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Braskem’s shares gained 2.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Independence Realty Trust IRT: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Independence Realty Trust’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

