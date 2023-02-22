Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

February 22, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

Textron Inc. TXT: This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Textron’s shares gained 3.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY: This full-service restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Chuy’s shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA: This retirement, investment, and employee benefits company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Voya’s shares gained 15.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

