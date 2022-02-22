Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
AGCO AGCO: This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
AGCO’s shares gained 5.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Henry Schein HSIC: This leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein’s shares gained 8.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
MRC Global MRC: This one of the leading distributors of pipes, valves and fittings (PVF), and related products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.
MRC Global’s shares gained 18.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
