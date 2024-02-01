Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1:

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG: This integrated power company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

NRG Energy's shares gained 17.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This company which is a provider of information technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies' shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG: This company which provides online booking platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Booking Holdings' shares gained 23.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

