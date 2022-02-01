Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:
Robert Half International RHI: This one of the world's largest providers of professional consulting and staffing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Robert Half International’s shares gained 3.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ameriprise Financial AMP: This company that provides various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Ameriprise Financial’s shares gained 0.0% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bridgewater Bancshares BWB: This company that provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Bridgewater Bancshares’ shares gained 1.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.