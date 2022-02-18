Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:

iStar Financial STAR: This leading publicly traded finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 889.4% over the last 60 days.

iStar Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

iStar Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | iStar Financial Inc. Quote

iStar Financial’s shares gained 2.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

iStar Financial Inc. Price

iStar Financial Inc. price | iStar Financial Inc. Quote

Schneider National SNDR: This transportation and logistics services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

Schneider National’s shares gained 18.2% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Schneider National, Inc. Price

Schneider National, Inc. price | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.