Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP: This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.

Inspire Medical’s shares gained 27.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB: This platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Airbnb’s shares gained 42.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF: This company that offers health and wellness products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife’s shares gained 24.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

