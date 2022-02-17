Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest’s shares gained 35.0% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Franklin Electric Co. FELE: This global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Electric’s shares gained 5.5% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
 


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Most Popular