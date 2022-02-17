Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 17th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:
ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest’s shares gained 35.0% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Franklin Electric Co. FELE: This global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Electric’s shares gained 5.5% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
