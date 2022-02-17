Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest’s shares gained 35.0% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ArcBest Corporation Price

ArcBest Corporation price | ArcBest Corporation Quote

Franklin Electric Co. FELE: This global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Quote

Franklin Electric’s shares gained 5.5% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Price

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. price | Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Quote

