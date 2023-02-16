Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC: This banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus

HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote

HSBC Holdings’ shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

HSBC Holdings plc Price

HSBC Holdings plc price | HSBC Holdings plc Quote

Post Holdings, Inc. POST: This consumer packaged goods company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.

Post Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Post Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Post Holdings, Inc. Quote

Post’s shares gained 0.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Post Holdings, Inc. Price

Post Holdings, Inc. price | Post Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.