Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

Alcoa AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa’s shares gained 54.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Everest Re Group RE: This company that writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group’s shares gained 8.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Hub Group HUBG: This transportation management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Hub Group’s shares gained 19.3% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

