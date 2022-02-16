Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:
Alcoa AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Alcoa Price and Consensus
Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote
Alcoa’s shares gained 54.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alcoa Price
Everest Re Group RE: This company that writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Everest Re Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote
Everest Re Group’s shares gained 8.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price
Everest Re Group, Ltd. price | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote
Hub Group HUBG: This transportation management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Hub Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hub Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hub Group, Inc. Quote
Hub Group’s shares gained 19.3% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hub Group, Inc. Price
Hub Group, Inc. price | Hub Group, Inc. Quote
