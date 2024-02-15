Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS: This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

AXIS Capital’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

