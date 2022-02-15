Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

Textainer Group TGH: This world’s largest lessor of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group’s shares gained 1.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Columbia Sportswear COLM: This company that engages in the sourcing, marketing and distribution of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear’s shares gained 5.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Boise Cascade BCC: This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

