Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14:

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN: This facilities-based technology and communications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Lumen Technologies' shares gained 17.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. SFST: This bank holding company for Southern First Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Southern First Bancshares' shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Morphic Holding, Inc. MORF: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Morphic Holding's shares gained 59.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

