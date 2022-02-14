Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

Trinseo TSE: This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo’s shares gained 1.0% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lithia Motors LAD: This one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors’ shares gained 2.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

