Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:
Trinseo TSE: This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo PLC Price and Consensus
Trinseo PLC price-consensus-chart | Trinseo PLC Quote
Trinseo’s shares gained 1.0% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Trinseo PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Trinseo PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Trinseo PLC Quote
Lithia Motors LAD: This one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
Lithia Motors’ shares gained 2.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Lithia Motors, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Lithia Motors, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
