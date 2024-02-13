Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13:
Equitrans Midstream Corporation ETRN: This midstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation Price and Consensus
Equitrans Midstream Corporation price-consensus-chart | Equitrans Midstream Corporation Quote
Equitrans Midstream Corporation's shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation Price
Equitrans Midstream Corporation price | Equitrans Midstream Corporation Quote
Airbnb, Inc. ABNB: This hospitality platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Airbnb, Inc. Price and Consensus
Airbnb, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Airbnb, Inc. Quote
Airbnb's shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Airbnb, Inc. Price
Airbnb, Inc. price | Airbnb, Inc. Quote
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW: This investment management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote
T. Rowe Price Group's shares gained 13.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
