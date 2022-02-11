Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:
Danaos Corporation DAC: This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos’ shares gained 37.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Danaos Corporation Price
Danaos Corporation price | Danaos Corporation Quote
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK: This precious metals trading company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
AMark Precious Metals, Inc. Price and Consensus
AMark Precious Metals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote
A-Mark Precious Metals' shares gained 29.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AMark Precious Metals, Inc. Price
AMark Precious Metals, Inc. price | AMark Precious Metals, Inc. Quote
First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
First Business Financial Services' shares gained 10.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price
First Business Financial Services, Inc. price | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
