Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Danaos Corporation DAC: This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos’ shares gained 37.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK: This precious metals trading company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals' shares gained 29.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services' shares gained 10.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.