Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

ON Semiconductor ON: This original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor’s shares gained 1.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Saia SAIA: This leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Saia’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plains Group PAGP: This company involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group’s shares gained 10% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

