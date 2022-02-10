Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

ON Semiconductor ON: This original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor’s shares gained 1.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Saia SAIA: This leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Saia’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plains Group PAGP: This company involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group’s shares gained 10% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


