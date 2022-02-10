Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
ON Semiconductor ON: This original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus
ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
ON Semiconductor’s shares gained 1.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ON Semiconductor Corporation Price
ON Semiconductor Corporation price | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
Saia SAIA: This leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Saia, Inc. Price and Consensus
Saia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Saia, Inc. Quote
Saia’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Saia, Inc. Price
Saia, Inc. price | Saia, Inc. Quote
Plains Group PAGP: This company involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
Plains Group’s shares gained 10% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
