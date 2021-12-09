Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This company that offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

BJ's shares gained 6.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL: This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s shares gained 26.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO: This company that designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Cavco Industries’ shares gained nearly 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This company that provides commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corp’s shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

