Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This company that offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
BJ's shares gained 6.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL: This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s shares gained 26.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO: This company that designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Cavco Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cavco Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cavco Industries, Inc. Quote
Cavco Industries’ shares gained nearly 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cavco Industries, Inc. Price
Cavco Industries, Inc. price | Cavco Industries, Inc. Quote
Meridian Corporation MRBK: This company that provides commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Bank Price and Consensus
Meridian Bank price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote
Meridian Corp’s shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Meridian Bank Price
Meridian Bank price | Meridian Bank Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Click to get this free report
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Meridian Bank (MRBK): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.