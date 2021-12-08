Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS: This company that designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies’ shares gained 10.6% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT: This company that provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Fulgent Genetics’ shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY: This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Guild Holdings Company GHLD: This mortgage company that originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.2% over the last 60 days.

Guild Holdings’ shares gained 7.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

