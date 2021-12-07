Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:
Northwest Pipe Company NWPX: This company that manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus
Northwest Pipe Company’s shares gained 8.5% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Northwest Pipe Company Price
Meridian Corporation MRBK: This company that provides commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Bank Price and Consensus
Meridian Corp’s shares gained 9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Meridian Bank Price
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL: This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Preferred Apartment Communities’ shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price
