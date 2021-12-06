Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

Guess', Inc. GES: This designer, marketer, and distributor of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Guess' shares gained 2.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This owner and operator of an online recruitment platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter Group’s shares gained 6.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This owner and operator of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery's shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD: This provider of global logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors’ shares gained 0.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

